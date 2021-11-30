Cooler End to November in South Florida Before Work Week Warming

The calendar may say November comes to an end on Tuesday, but South Florida will feel more like the summer months at times to end the work week.

After a round of fresh 50s to start you Tuesday, look for temperatures to bounce into the mid-70s by the afternoon. Humidity will be low with plenty of sunshine to go around.

The only slight downfall concerns the beachgoers as a moderate rip current risk is in play.

Winds will switch more to the east and southeast over the next few days and you'll notice the warmup. Gone will be the morning 50s as early as Wednesday morning.

Morning temperatures will return to the upper 60s with afternoon 80s by the end of the week. We remain rain free all week long.

The weekend may offer up a few isolated showers with seasonable temperatures.