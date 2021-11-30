first alert weather

Cooler End to November in South Florida Before Work Week Warming

Humidity will be low with plenty of sunshine to go around

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The calendar may say November comes to an end on Tuesday, but South Florida will feel more like the summer months at times to end the work week.

After a round of fresh 50s to start you Tuesday, look for temperatures to bounce into the mid-70s by the afternoon. Humidity will be low with plenty of sunshine to go around.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The only slight downfall concerns the beachgoers as a moderate rip current risk is in play.

Local

News You Should Know 57 mins ago

6 to Know: Miami Police Break Promise To Reform Off-Duty System, Protecting Kids From ID Theft

electric scooters 12 hours ago

Miami Reinstates Electric Scooter Program With New Safety Measures

Winds will switch more to the east and southeast over the next few days and you'll notice the warmup. Gone will be the morning 50s as early as Wednesday morning.

Morning temperatures will return to the upper 60s with afternoon 80s by the end of the week. We remain rain free all week long.

The weekend may offer up a few isolated showers with seasonable temperatures.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us