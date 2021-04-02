first alert weather

Cooler Friday, Easter Weekend for South Florida After Front's Arrival

South Florida woke up to cooler conditions Friday morning with temperatures sitting into the low to mid 60s

After days of hot weather across South Florida, the area will enjoy some needed relief for the Easter weekend after the latest cold front arrived in the area.

South Florida woke up to cooler conditions Friday morning with temperatures sitting into the low to mid 60s. By afternoon, highs hit the upper 70s with mostly sunny but breezy conditions.

A chilly start Saturday morning with upper 50s to low 60s possible and highs struggling to get out of the mid 70s.

We stay rain free and mild through Easter and into the next work week before mid 80s return by the middle of the week.

