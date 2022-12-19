Cooler Monday Across South Florida Before Temperatures Drop in Coming Days

If you're hoping for a cooler holiday week, South Florida's forecast has just what you want as temperatures will be dropping in the coming days.

Temperatures are starting out Monday in the mid-60s with mostly clear skies. We get a break from the rain action to start this week, but clouds increase by the second half of the afternoon. Highs return to the upper 70s.

Tonight, temps fall near 70 degrees with mostly cloudy skies taking over. Tomorrow, the chance for scattered showers return. A few thunderstorms are likely by the afternoon and evening with the rain chances lasting into midweek. Highs are in the upper 70s.

The end of the week features several chances for a storm or two. A potent cold front arrives Friday with the rain chances ending by the weekend. The current trend is showing lows for the Christmas weekend in the 40s and 50s and highs staying in the 60s.