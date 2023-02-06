Cooler Monday Across South Florida With Temps Remaining Mild This Week

South Florida is feeling much cooler to start the work week with temperatures remaining more on the mild side over the course of the next few days.

After a windy and wet weekend, I bet you are ready for a break! We saw widespread 3-4 inches of rain with both Miami International and Fort Lauderdale International airports breaking daily rainfall records. Miami picked up 4.13" with Fort Lauderdale right behind at 4.06".

Monday looks completely different. Just a slight breeze is expected along with dry skies. Highs will be pleasant too, topping out in the upper 70s. The entire week stays drama free with rain chances ranging from 0-10 percent and temperatures just slightly above average.

Our next front slams through late Friday and into Saturday. We may struggle to get out of the 60s Sunday afternoon while morning temperatures flirt with the 40s in some spots.