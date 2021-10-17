South Florida

Cooler Mornings for South Florida to Start the Work Week Thanks to Cold Front

As a cold front sweeps through South Florida Sunday evening, northeast breezes will move in overnight to deliver a nice forecast to start the week.

For the next few days, morning lows will drop into the lower 70s with afternoon highs bouncing back into the mid-80s.

Partly cloudy skies will be the rule Monday and Tuesday with dry conditions prevailing.

The only hazard over the next few days will come from a persistent ocean breeze, which will keep a Small Craft Advisory in effect until late-day Monday.

In addition, a high rip current risk will be present through mid-week.

While not overly cool, the humidity drop, coupled with average Mid-October temperatures, will feel nice.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will return late-week as moisture advances back into the region.

Conditions remain quiet in the Atlantic, with development expected over the next five to seven days.

