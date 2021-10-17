Cooler Mornings for South Florida to Start the Work Week Thanks to Cold Front

As a cold front sweeps through South Florida Sunday evening, northeast breezes will move in overnight to deliver a nice forecast to start the week.

For the next few days, morning lows will drop into the lower 70s with afternoon highs bouncing back into the mid-80s.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Partly cloudy skies will be the rule Monday and Tuesday with dry conditions prevailing.

The only hazard over the next few days will come from a persistent ocean breeze, which will keep a Small Craft Advisory in effect until late-day Monday.

In addition, a high rip current risk will be present through mid-week.

While not overly cool, the humidity drop, coupled with average Mid-October temperatures, will feel nice.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will return late-week as moisture advances back into the region.

Conditions remain quiet in the Atlantic, with development expected over the next five to seven days.