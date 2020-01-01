Cooler Start to New Year as Front Brings Weekend Rain to South Florida

The cold front that pushed through Tuesday is giving us a fantastic start to the new year - with fresh numbers this morning with even a few 50s in the burbs.

Highs will top out around 77, spot on average for this time of the year. Winds will switch to the east overnight tonight and that will kick the 50s out.

Lows will be milder, slowly drifting down into the mid-60s. Thursday and especially Friday will mark the return of humidity and 80s. In fact, highs could touch the mid-80s Friday.

A strong front will hit on Saturday. After scattered storms, expect temperatures to plunge Saturday night. Lows will dip to the mid-50s with highs on Sunday likely staying in the upper-60s.

We warm up quickly again by late this week but an even stronger front arrives this weekend. Highs may struggle to get out of the 60s on Sunday! Coolest air in a month!