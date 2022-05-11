Cooler Start to Wednesday Across South Florida Before Warm Weather Returns

South Florida is experiencing something Wednesday rare for the month of May: some slightly cooler morning temperatures that will give way to a warmer end of the work week.

A dry, north wind early Wednesday is bringing 60s to most of our region except for the Keys. We will be rain-free early as well before a northeast breeze brings a couple showers our way.

Highs will be close to average later in the day, topping out in the mid-80s.

More warmth and humidity come our way late this week and weekend. Rain chances remain around 30% with highs approaching 90 by the weekend. Winds will be lighter, so the beach along with boating is in play.