first alert weather

Cooler Start to Wednesday Across South Florida Before Warm Weather Returns

More warmth and humidity come our way late this week and weekend

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida is experiencing something Wednesday rare for the month of May: some slightly cooler morning temperatures that will give way to a warmer end of the work week.

A dry, north wind early Wednesday is bringing 60s to most of our region except for the Keys. We will be rain-free early as well before a northeast breeze brings a couple showers our way.

Highs will be close to average later in the day, topping out in the mid-80s.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More warmth and humidity come our way late this week and weekend. Rain chances remain around 30% with highs approaching 90 by the weekend. Winds will be lighter, so the beach along with boating is in play.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us