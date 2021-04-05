first alert weather

Cooler Start to Work Week in South Florida Before Warm Temperatures Return

Winds will shift to the southeast this week, slowly bringing more warmth and humidity to South Florida

South Florida's weather this work week will be a tale of two parts: a cooler start on Monday followed by a warming trend bringing a serious increase in temperatures.

An amazing stretch of cool and comfortable weather continues as Monday offers more of the same. Look for morning 60s (a few 50s possible in spots) followed by comfortable upper 70s by the afternoon.

No rain is in the cards as well. If we had to search for a negative, there will be just enough of a breeze to keep the rip current risk set to high. 

Winds will shift to the southeast this week, slowly bringing more warmth and humidity to South Florida. Highs will return to the 80s as early as Tuesday with mid-80s and humidity by the end of the week.

A few showers and storms may enter the fray this weekend.

