Cooler Temperatures Arrive Thursday Across South Florida

When you head out the door to do that last minute Christmas gift shopping, make sure you grab a jacket for some of the coldest temperatures South Florida has seen in a while.

We are looking at some of the coolest weather of the season early on Thursday as temperatures dip into the low to mid-50s. You'll notice a north breeze too, so grab that jacket this morning.

You will need sunglasses too with bright sunshine and low to mid-70s by the second half of the day.

This beautiful weather will continue right into Christmas weekend, albeit a touch warmer. Lows will be back to the 60s with highs still shy of 80 degrees.

Humidity and winds will be on the low side.