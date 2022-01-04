Cooler Temperatures Arrive Tuesday Across South Florida After Front's Arrival

The first week of January will feel slightly more like the winter months across South Florida after the arrival of the first cold front of the year.

A north breeze is bringing in the much cooler 50s Tuesday morning with low humidity too. Winds will shift to the east, which will keep some clouds around but it is going to feel great out there.

Humidity remains low with highs only hitting the upper 70s.

Winds will shift to the southeast Wednesday and temps will respond. Morning numbers will be back to the mid to upper 60s with afternoon highs back to the low 80s. We may see a shower or two on that east breeze as well.

Look for more of the same until later this week and into the weekend. Another front will push through and trim a few degrees off our temperatures. The front never completely clears the Florida Straits, which may keep a few showers in the forecast for us.