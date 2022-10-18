Cooler Temperatures Arriving in South Florida in Coming Days After Front's Arrival

South Florida will truly be feeling like the fall season in the coming days thanks to the arrival of the latest cold front moving across the area.

We are looking at one last warm and muggy day before our cold front moves through. Look for highs in the upper 80s for your Tuesday with about a 40 percent chance of afternoon showers and storms.

The first real front of fall will slice through South Florida overnight and you'll feel a big difference come Wednesday. Many of us will see temperatures in the 60s to start the day and many of us won't get close to 80 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

You'll also notice a big drop in humidity. We will likely see a few lingering clouds and showers too.

We warm up a bit by the weekend with more sunshine too.