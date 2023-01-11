first alert weather

Cooler Temps Arrive Wednesday in South Florida Ahead of Colder Weekend

We are looking at morning temperatures as cool as the mid to upper 40s Sunday morning

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida is feeling much cooler Wednesday morning, but even colder weather is coming into the area by this weekend.

Light winds, clear skies and very dry air are combining to bring 50s to South Florida Wednesday morning. Grab the sunglasses and a jacket this morning, but the short sleeves may work too as highs still manage to work into the upper 70s.

Temperatures will continue to warm this week.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A strong front approaches Friday along with a few showers. This particular front could bring temperatures nearly as cold as the blast we had around Christmas. It'll be close. We are looking at morning temperatures as cool as the mid to upper 40s Sunday morning! Bright sunny skies will accompany the chill.

Temps snap back quickly early next week. We remain dry.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us