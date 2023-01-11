Cooler Temps Arrive Wednesday in South Florida Ahead of Colder Weekend

South Florida is feeling much cooler Wednesday morning, but even colder weather is coming into the area by this weekend.

Light winds, clear skies and very dry air are combining to bring 50s to South Florida Wednesday morning. Grab the sunglasses and a jacket this morning, but the short sleeves may work too as highs still manage to work into the upper 70s.

Temperatures will continue to warm this week.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A strong front approaches Friday along with a few showers. This particular front could bring temperatures nearly as cold as the blast we had around Christmas. It'll be close. We are looking at morning temperatures as cool as the mid to upper 40s Sunday morning! Bright sunny skies will accompany the chill.

Temps snap back quickly early next week. We remain dry.