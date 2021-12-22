Cooler Temps, Drier Weather Greets South Florida on Wednesday

Just in time for the Christmas holiday, South Florida will see both a drop in temperatures and drier skies thanks to the latest cold front to arrive.

The area woke up to temperatures in the low 60s early Wednesday with low humidity and a pleasant breeze. Wednesday afternoon will be just as nice with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-70s.

Look for an even cooler start to the day Thursday with widespread 50s across South Florida.

Look for a very subtle warming trend later this week and right into Christmas. It will still be downright beautiful though with morning numbers in the 60s and highs approaching 80. Humidity will still be quite low.