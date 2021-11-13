Cooler Temps Expected in South Florida Saturday Following Widely Scattered Storms

Two cold fronts will be pushing through the area this weekend, the first one earlier today and the second one earlier Sunday morning.

That means a few widely scattered storms this afternoon with humidity dropping off this evening, but a much stronger push of drier air arrives on Sunday.

Highs today will top out in the lower to mid 80s with higher humidity.

Tonight will be a little bit more refreshing with a low of 67°, but Monday morning will be crisp with a low of 63° and many suburbs in the 50s.