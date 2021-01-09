first alert weather

Cooler Temps Greet South Florida This Weekend Before Next Front's Arrival

Sunday morning will be cold for sure with temps dipping into the 40s in many parts of South Florida

If you enjoy cooler weather across South Florida, you are going to love much of the next week thanks to arrival of several fronts across the area.

Beautiful, crisp weather is expected this weekend with bright sunshine Saturday and partly cloudy skies Sunday - both days forecast to be in the upper 60s for high temperatures.

But Sunday morning will be cold for sure with temps dipping into the 40s in many parts of South Florida.

Gradual warmup into the mid to upper 70s is expected early week before our next cold front late Tuesday into early Wednesday and even cooler temperatures in the forecast for next weekend.

