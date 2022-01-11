Cooler Temps, Higher Rain Chances Tuesday Across South Florida

South Florida will feel much cooler Tuesday, but with that will also come an increased chance of rain for parts of the area.

We are locked into these north and northeast winds Tuesday and that will bring in scattered showers from the Atlantic waters. This is not a good boat or beach day as we are looking at a high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory.

Temperatures will be pleasant, struggling to get out of the mid-70s. This pattern continues into Wednesday, although the winds may be a little lower along with slightly lower rain chances.

Our next front arrives Thursday and this will bring bigger changes to the region. Look for morning temperatures in the 50s with sunshine and afternoon 70s. This pattern continues into the first half of the weekend.

Yet another front will hit Sunday. Look for showers and then another reinforcing shot of cool air. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s to start the week with highs struggling to hit the mid-70s.