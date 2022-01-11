first alert weather

Cooler Temps, Higher Rain Chances Tuesday Across South Florida

This pattern continues into Wednesday, although the winds may be a little lower along with slightly lower rain chances

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida will feel much cooler Tuesday, but with that will also come an increased chance of rain for parts of the area.

We are locked into these north and northeast winds Tuesday and that will bring in scattered showers from the Atlantic waters. This is not a good boat or beach day as we are looking at a high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Temperatures will be pleasant, struggling to get out of the mid-70s. This pattern continues into Wednesday, although the winds may be a little lower along with slightly lower rain chances.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 to Know: Florida Legislative Session Set to Begin Tuesday

Special election 12 hours ago

Broward Voters Go to the Polls for Special Election Tuesday

Our next front arrives Thursday and this will bring bigger changes to the region. Look for morning temperatures in the 50s with sunshine and afternoon 70s. This pattern continues into the first half of the weekend.

Yet another front will hit Sunday. Look for showers and then another reinforcing shot of cool air. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s to start the week with highs struggling to hit the mid-70s.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us