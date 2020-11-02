Cooler Temps in South Florida to Start Work Week After Front's Arrival

With the calendar now saying November, South Florida will feel a little bit more like fall this week after the arrival of a cold front that is bringing a dip in temperatures.

The area will see the front work through on Monday, bringing with it a few showers and a storm but most importantly lower humidity and cooler numbers. Look for highs to crawl into the low 80s before the front rolls in.

The wind will whip up too - prompting a wind advisory, a gale warning and a high risk of rip currents.

We will stay quite windy through midweek with the blustery conditions fading a bit later in the week. Rain chances will remain low through Wednesday before rising late this week and weekend.

Highs will range from the upper 70s on election day to the low to mid-80s for the rest of the week.