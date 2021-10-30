South Florida

Cooler Temps, Lower Humidity Expected in South Florida for Halloween Weekend

Beautiful weather has been slowly trickling into South Florida with cooler temps and lower humidity expected all weekend.

Today will be breezy with a mix of clouds and sun and a 20% chance for a few quick showers throughout the day.

A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect and there is a moderate risk for rip currents at the beach. Expect a high of 81°.

Sunday morning will be the coolest since early April with lows in the mid 60s for the coast and a few upper 50s sneaking in away from the water.

Expect sunshine from start to finish on Sunday with a high of 82° and refreshing humidity.

