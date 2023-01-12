Cooler Thursday Across South Florida Before Front Brings Major Temperature Drop

South Florida will be feeling cooler on Thursday, but even colder weather is on its way by the weekend thanks to the arrival of the next front to move across the area.

We are looking at yet another comfortably cool morning across South Florida. You can thank the light winds, clear skies and very dry air for the crisp numbers. The low humidity will lead to another slightly above average afternoon as highs hit about 80.

A strong front approaches Friday and we may very well see a quick burst of rain. We will also see quite the temperature drop. We are looking at morning temperatures as cool as the mid to upper 40s Sunday morning. This is very similar to the cold snap around Christmas.

Temps snap back quickly early next week. We are thinking 80s by Wednesday.