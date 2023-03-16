first alert weather

Cooler Thursday Across South Florida Before Storms Return This Weekend

Temperatures will bounce Friday and Saturday with afternoon temperatures back into the 80s. Rain moves in on Sunday.

By Adam Berg

South Florida will be feeling refreshing and cooler Thursday before the arrival of even more wet weather this weekend with our next front.

After some cool 50s in spots to start your Thursday, expect a breezy, sunny afternoon with highs in the mid-70s. Enjoy the below average temperatures as typical highs come in around 81.

This very breeze will keep rip currents and higher than normal seas in play. Be cautious.

Temperatures will bounce Friday and Saturday with afternoon temperatures back into the 80s. Rain moves in on Sunday. Sunday may in fact bring the first significant rain since early February.

