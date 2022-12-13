Cooler Tuesday Across South Florida Before Temperatures Drop Even Further

If you're a fan of the cooler temperatures across South Florida on Tuesday, you're going to love the forecast for the rest of the work week as they will continue to drop.

After fresh 60s to start the day Tuesday, we will once again see the low 80s by the afternoon with just a 10 percent chance of a shower. As winds shift more easterly, look for morning lows to push back to the 70s for the balance of the week as highs once again remain in the low-mid-80s. You'll notice a little more humidity too.

Our next front arrives late Friday and slowly limps through the region...but slowly. This will allow showers to linger Friday through the weekend with the best chance coming on Friday. We don't foresee a washout this weekend.

Temperatures will take a bit of a dive, possibly bringing the coolest numbers of the season Sunday or Monday. We are forecasting lows in the low to mid-60s and highs in the 70s.