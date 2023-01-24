Cooler Tuesday Across South Florida Before Temperatures Get Warmer in Coming Days

South Florida will go from hot to cold Tuesday with temperatures dropping before picking right back up in the coming days.

Tuesday morning, the lower humidity is noticeable with temps in the upper 60s and low 70s. Mostly cloudy skies are starting the day and clouds will linger into the afternoon with the front stalling to the south of the keys. Highs today will stay in the mid to upper 70s and it’ll be a windy afternoon.

Tonight. temps fall near 70 degrees and the clouds start breaking up but Wednesday morning. The wind sticks around throughout Wednesday but start to shift back out of the south. This will allow Wednesday to be another warm day with highs in the low to mid-80s. The current record for Wednesday is 84 and we could tie or break this record.

By Thursday, the stronger front arrives and this will bring a slightly higher chance for showers by the afternoon – 30% chance. Highs stay in the upper 70s with clouds and gusty wind shifting out of the north. This will allow temps to fall into the 50s by Friday morning. Highs will stay in the low 70s with clouds around.

Saturday will be similar to Friday, temperature-wise, but we’ll get more sunshine for the weekend. Saturdays highs are in the low 70s and Saturday stays warmer with lows in the 60s.

Sunday we start warming back up.