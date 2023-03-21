Cooler Tuesday Across South Florida Before Temperatures Increase in Coming Days

South Florida will continue to have temperatures below average on Tuesday before they rise in the coming days.

A few lingering light showers have been along and off the coast early Tuesday morning. Temps are starting out in the low 60s, which is just a few degrees warmer this morning than where we started yesterday.

The shower chances should remain low but an isolated pocket of light rain isn’t out of the question as our wind starts changing from the north to the east. Breezy conditions will continue for today.

This week the rain chances are down for the most part and temperatures warm back near seasonable for this time of year - which is around 81 degrees. We could even go above average as we head into late week but quiet conditions take over for this upcoming weekend.