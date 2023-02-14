Cooler Tuesday Across South Florida Before Warm Weather Returns in Coming Days

South Florida will be feeling much cooler Tuesday, but the warm weather will be making a return in the coming days with the next trend moving across the area.

Light, northwest winds are bringing another round of 50s to south Florida early Tuesday. The lighter winds are also making it easier on the firefighters dealing with the plant fire in Doral. Look for another beautiful afternoon as temperatures push into the mid to upper 70s.

Winds will continue to shift to the east and southeast and a big warming trend is in store for us. Look for morning temperatures to be about 10 degrees warmer early Wednesday with highs nearing 80. Morning 70s and afternoon mid-80s will be back by Friday.

Yet another front rolls through this weekend. Low rain chances with lows back to the 60s and highs in the mid-70s.