Cooler Tuesday Across South Florida Before Warmer Temperatures Make a Return

South Florida woke up to another day of colder temperatures Tuesday, but the area can expect an increase in those numbers in the coming days.

Temperatures continue to bounce Tuesday morning but the air still has a crisp feel to it. Some spots could briefly flirt with the upper-40s but most of us are already firmly in the mid-50s. Typical morning temperatures for Miami this time of the year come in around 61.

Sunshine and a light southeast wind will push afternoon numbers into the mid to upper 70s, spot on average for this time of the year. I think you'll appreciate the low humidity too.

Our warming trend will continue right into the weekend with morning temperatures closer to 70 and mid-80s likely by Sunday afternoon. You may notice a touch more humidity as well but rain chances never really exceed 10%.