Cooler Weather Arrives in South Florida Starting Wednesday

Cooler weather has arrived in South Florida starting Wednesday and will continue through the remainder of the work week.

Our front is pushing through early Wednesday and it looks like the highs of the day have already occurred. Temperatures will drop form the low to mid-70s Wednesday morning to quite possibly the upper 60s after lunch.

Look for lower humidity too and even a few lingering showers.

The coolest morning since last April is on tap for Thursday with widespread mid-60s in the forecast. Afternoon temperatures will start to bounce as low 80s are expected. Enjoy another day of low humidity.

We snap back to typical numbers by the end of the weekend with morning temperatures back to the low 70s and highs in the mid-80s. As a bonus, humidity will still be in check and rain chances will be quite low.