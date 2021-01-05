first alert weather

Cooler Weather Arrives in South Florida, Sticking Around for Much of The Week

It looks like the area will make another run at the 50s early Wednesday with comfortable afternoon 70s once again

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thanks to the latest front to make its way through the area, South Florida will be feeling on the cool side with pleasant temperatures for much of the work week.

The cold front leaves us with a slight northwest breeze, low humidity and widespread 50s early on Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon brings warmer low to mid-70s and tons of sunshine - nothing to complain about.

Local

News You Should Know 30 mins ago

6 Things to Know: What to Know If You're Missing Stimulus Payment, Hospital Offering New Vaccine Appointments

coronavirus vaccine Dec 2, 2020

What to Know About Getting a Coronavirus Vaccine in Florida

It looks like the area will make another run at the 50s early Wednesday with comfortable afternoon 70s once again. 

Our warmest day this week will be Friday with highs approaching 80 and lows back to the 60s, but don't look for the warmth to hang on for long.

Another front will deliver the next round of morning 50s this weekend with highs struggling to get out of the 60s on Saturday. Our next best chance for rain will be on Friday as the front approaches.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us