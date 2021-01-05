Cooler Weather Arrives in South Florida, Sticking Around for Much of The Week

Thanks to the latest front to make its way through the area, South Florida will be feeling on the cool side with pleasant temperatures for much of the work week.

The cold front leaves us with a slight northwest breeze, low humidity and widespread 50s early on Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon brings warmer low to mid-70s and tons of sunshine - nothing to complain about.

It looks like the area will make another run at the 50s early Wednesday with comfortable afternoon 70s once again.

Our warmest day this week will be Friday with highs approaching 80 and lows back to the 60s, but don't look for the warmth to hang on for long.

Another front will deliver the next round of morning 50s this weekend with highs struggling to get out of the 60s on Saturday. Our next best chance for rain will be on Friday as the front approaches.