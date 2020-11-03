Cooler Weather in South Florida Starting Tuesday After Front's Arrival

It finally feels like fall across South Florida after a cold front's arrival brought a drop in temperatures and breezy conditions.

The cold front pushed through and it feels nice out there, albeit a bit windy. We saw a few 60s to start the day Tuesday with afternoon numbers struggling to hit the upper 70s.

Combine that with much lower humidity and it feels like fall...finally. The wind will keep our rip current risk set to high and a small craft advisory is still in play too. Look for similar conditions through Wednesday.

Moisture levels will begin to rise and the rain looks to return late this week and weekend. We will still be on the breezy side, with highs pushing into the low 80s.