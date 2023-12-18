Cooler weather returns to South Florida. How long will it last?

After days of rainy and windy conditions, South Florida is starting a new week with cooler and drier weather.

Monday morning temperatures dipped to the 50s and afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

Our north breeze continues into Tuesday morning and this will likely be the coolest of the season. We may even see some 40s in the suburbs. You have to go all the way back top last January and February to find numbers like these.

Temperatures will slowly warm up later in the week with highs in the 70s.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The calmer and cooler weather comes after several days of wicked conditions that prompted wind advisories and a flood watch. The stormy conditions also caused the cancellation of several major events in South Florida and triggered flight delays and cancellations at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.