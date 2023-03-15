Cooler Wednesday Across South Florida After Arrival of Latest Front

South Florida will be feeling much different Wednesday thanks to the arrival of the latest front moving through the area.

Look for a mostly cloudy, somewhat breezy and noticeably cooler Wednesday. Despite the lower humidity we very well may crank out a couple of passing showers. Highs will top out in the mid-70s, the first time our highs have been below 80 since February 14th.

Notice to the spring breakers...the breeze will keep a small craft advisory in effect along with a high risk of rip currents.

Skies clear out Thursday and the temperatures will respond. The clear skies and north winds will bring upper 50s to some spots Thursday morning but then the opposite will occur late day. The sunshine and winds turning to the east will bring temperatures back closer to 80.

The warming trend continues Friday into Saturday with mid-80s for highs as we kick off the weekend. This bout of warm air won't last long as another system moves our way Saturday evening into Sunday. In fact, we could be looking at our first real rain since early February.