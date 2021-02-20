first alert weather

Cooler Weekend Across South Florida After Arrival of Latest Front

Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday with gusty northerly winds, comfortable humidity and highs in the mid 70s

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a work week that felt more like summer than the middle of February, South Florida will feel much more seasonable this weekend thanks to the arrival of the latest cold front.

The cold front that came through on Friday evening continues to push south and for the first time in two weeks, cooler and drier air has returned to South Florida.

Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday with gusty northerly winds, comfortable humidity and highs in the mid 70s. Similar weather is in the forecast for Sunday.

A Small Craft Advisory will be in effect for boaters the entire weekend and beachgoers need to watch out for dangerous rip currents.

Scattered showers and storms are possible on Monday as humidity surges again out ahead of Tuesday morning’s cold front, which should bring another drop in humidity by Wednesday, although this front won’t affect temperatures as we stay in the lower 80s.

