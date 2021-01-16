Miami-Dade

Cooler Weekend in South Florida After Front Brings Temperature Drop

We wake up even chillier Sunday morning with widespread low 50s and a few inland suburbs into the upper 40s

Just in time for your weekend plans, South Florida will see a drop in temperatures after the arrival of the latest front to move through the area.

A cold front pushed through overnight and will leave us with north winds through the day. Highs will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected for the first half of the day before the clouds give way to more sunshine later in the day.

We wake up even chillier Sunday morning with widespread low 50s and a few inland suburbs into the upper 40s. Highs will land into the upper 60s.

A slow warm up will start on Monday, we end up into the mid 70s by mid week and upper 70s by weeks end.

