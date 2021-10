South Florida will experience its coolest night in six-and-a-half months Saturday night into Halloween morning, with lows in the mid 60s in the city and cooler reading in the suburbs.

Halloween will be dry and partly sunny with highs in the low 80s, followed by trick-or-treating temperatures in the 70s.

Typical dry-season weather will continue into the first week of November.