Cooper City home engulfed in flames after fire erupts inside garage

A home in Cooper City was engulfed in flames after a fire broke out in the garage, fire officials said.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, a witness called 911 to report a fire in the 11500 block of Southwest 53rd Place.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the garage of the home, which extended into the attic space.

Officials said the garage had a converted bedroom, which made it difficult for firefighters to gain access.

Within about 30 minutes, the fire was extinguished and now crews are conducting an overhaul and wetting down hotspots.

At this time, officials said that it appeared no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The State Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.