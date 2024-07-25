Miami

Cops discover Miami renters were dealing drugs when homeowners see armed robbery on cameras

By Lena Salzbank

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several people were detained after Miami homeowners spotted on security cameras an armed robbery underway at a house they use as an Airbnb where police say the tenants were dealing drugs.

The incident unfolded around 12:45 a.m. Thursday at a home in the area of Southwest 5th Street and Southwest 58th Street in the Flagami area.

Miami Police officials said the owners of the home saw on their cameras two to three men coming into the home with guns.

The homeowners called police, who quickly responded to the area.

According to police, the tenants were selling marijuana out of the home and the suspects had come to rob them.

Police tell NBC 6 that several people been detained and one firearm was recovered.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

