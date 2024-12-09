Cops search for South Miami porch pirate caught on camera stealing Christmas package

South Miami police are looking for a porch pirate duo who were caught on camera stealing a package from a home Friday morning.

The crime was captured on Robert Gutierrez’s doorbell camera, just three hours after the package was delivered to his front door.

The video shows a woman emerge from a black Ford Mustang, run up to the house and swipe the package within five seconds.

"They don’t even care. That’s what I noticed,” said Gutierrez. “She had the whole way leading up to the ring camera and didn’t make an effort to cover her face."

Gutierrez said the package contained a holiday gift for his daughter. They are now going through the process of filing a claim to replace their purchase or get a refund.

"One of my neighbors from down the street knocks on my door, has this box in her hand and says, 'hey, I wanted you to know that I found this a block and half away,'" Gutierrez said.

The package was torn apart and empty. That’s what prompted Gutierrez to check his doorbell camera. He then submitted the video to both the South Miami Police Department and NBC6.

South Miami Police said it’s possible the duo has hit other homes in surrounding municipalities. They urge residents to take extra steps to secure their packages, like using a package locker or having a friend hold the package for them.

“During the holidays, it happens more. These are criminals…not the brightest people in the world,” said Sgt. Fernando Bosch. “They don’t care if there’s cameras, they will blatantly do it."

In 2023, porch pirates stole $12 billion worth of packages from consumers nationwide.

In Florida, a person could face a felony if they steal a package worth more than $40.

Anyone with information on these crimes should contact Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471–TIPS.