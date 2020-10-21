Coral Gables Attorney Accused of Multiple Bank Robberies

A South Florida lawyer has been arrested for his involvement in at least five robberies or attempted robberies of local banks, FBI officials said Wednesday.

Aaron Honaker, 41, was arrested Tuesday night as he was attempting to enter a bank in Coral Gables, officials said.

FBI officials said Honaker was involved in robberies or attempts dating back to at least Sept. 30, when he robbed a Citibank branch at 396 Alhambra Circle in Coral Gables.

Other incident were reported at the Chase bank at 20880 Biscayne Boulevard in Aventura on Oct. 3, the Well Fargo at 2555 Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Coral Gables on Oct. 5, the Chase at 355 Alhambra Circle in Coral Gables on Oct. 19 and the HSBC at 2222 Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Coral Gables on Oct. 15., officials said.

According to the Florida Bar, Honaker graduated from Duke University Law School in 2006 and was admitted to practice law in the state in January 2008. He had previously worked for a firm in Coral Gables.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Honaker was in federal custody Wednesday and was expected to make his first appearance in Miami federal court. Attorney information wasn't available.