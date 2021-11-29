Coral Gables Car Burglary Suspect Facing Murder Charge After Police Shooting

A Coral Gables car burglary suspect whose alleged accomplice was shot and killed by police Sunday is now facing felony murder and other charges.

Henry H. Rodriguez, 34, is charged with second-degree murder conspiracy and burglary in the incident, according to an arrest report.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The report said Coral Gables Police officers had responded to the 100 block of Calabria Avenue around 5 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a car burglary.

A witness told police he saw two men standing by a Chrysler 300, with one man breaking into it while the other, Rodriguez, acted as a lookout, the report said.

When officers arrived, Rodriguez and the other man took off running, the report said. The officers found the car's passenger window smashed and a crowbar inside, the report said.

As officers were searching the area for the suspects, they found the unidentified suspect behind the wheel of a U-Haul truck.

The report said the suspect turned on the U-Haul to try to flee and drove at the officers, who opened fire, killing the suspect.

One officer was injured in the confrontation and taken to a local hospital in stable condition, officials said.

A short time later, officers found Rodriguez hiding under a car near the scene of the burglary, the report said.

Rodriguez was booked into jail, where he remained held without bond Monday. Attorney information wasn't available.

Records showed Rodriguez was already on bond on charges including burglary, grand theft and habitual driving with a suspended license.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.