Coral Gables celebrates centennial anniversary: ‘An open road ahead of us'

A centennial flag was raised, and a proclamation was presented to mark Tuesday, April 29, 2025, as Coral Gables’ Centennial Day.

By Daniela Cado

The City of Coral Gables celebrated its 100th anniversary on Tuesday, and leaders held a ceremony at City Hall to commemorate the centennial.

"A century ago, George Merrick envisioned a city unlike any other a place, where beauty, planning, culture, and community would come together in perfect harmony—he called it 'the City Beautiful,'” Mayor Vince Lago said at the event.

From its elegant homes to its shops and fine dining along Miracle Mile, Coral Gables has maintained much of its charm while also transforming into an international hub.

It was incorporated on April 29,1925, and today the city is home to more than 8,000 businesses, and a population of more than 48,000 people according to the most recent figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.

"It’s not just about the stunning avenues or the historical landmarks; it’s about the people, neighbors who become friends and friends who become family,” said Rabbi Jonathan Fisch.

To mark the milestone, Lago joined a handful of former mayors and other leaders to pay tribute to the city they call home.

Fisch said the day commemorated "a hundred years behind us and an open road ahead of us."

City leaders say they hope to continue to preserve Coral Gables' rich history and embrace progress for the next hundred years to come.

