Coral Gables commissioner claims intimidation ahead of contentious election

A Coral Gables commissioner is raising questions about the safety of local elected officials after he said his family was followed as he took his son to school.

Commissioner Ariel Fernandez said there have been several incidents that he calls "attacks" on him and his colleagues, claiming they're being targeted because of the way they vote.

Fernandez was joined by his wife for a press conference Wednesday in front of the Coral Gables Police Department, where he claimed he and two other commissioners have been targeted.

He provided photos that he said show vandalism on a commissioner's car, a slashed tire, and a drone that he said was following him.

Fernandez said on Tuesday, a private investigator followed him from his home to his son's school, recording him.

Coral Gables Police confirmed the incident happened, and identified the private investigator as a former police sergeant with the city.

Fernandez claims the incidents are meant to be political intimidation, and claims Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago has been using threatening political rhetoric.

"What kind of city are we becoming where intimidation, surveillance and threats against families are brushed aside as politics as usual?" Fernandez said Wednesday. "What kind of people think it's acceptable to follow children to school, to slash tires and send threats from behind a screen?"

The mayor denied any involvement and said the press conference was a political stunt on the heels of this month's election in which he's seeking re-election but facing a challenge from two candidates including Kirk Menendez and Michael Abbott.

"At the end of the day this is an election stunt. It's shameful. People have told me they have never seen the city of Coral Gables in this position, embarrassed like this," Lago said. "And this goes with the territory, you're talking about a gentleman, by the name of Ariel Fernandez, who's the commissioner, a person who for years has spent his life basically blogging, attacking people, destroying peoples' character and that’s what they’re doing now."

Voters in Coral Gables will be voting on whether to re-elect the city's mayor.

Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak released a statement on Tuesday's private investigator incident, saying it remains under investigation and investigators are working to determine if it's related to past incidents.

"The person identified was retired Coral Gables Police Sergeant Alan Matas, who was working as a licensed private investigator for the company he owns," Hudak's statement read, in part. "The private investigator was legally conducting surveillance. Therefore, no further action was taken by the officers at the scene."