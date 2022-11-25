Coral Gables Hospital CEO Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide

The CEO of Coral Gables Hospital was killed in a murder-suicide Wednesday, police said.

Cristina Jimenez, 61, was killed by her husband, Antonio Mazzorana, in their home in the Schenley Park neighborhood near Coral Gables, officials said. Mazzorana then killed himself.

The holiday manager of Coral Gables Hospital called the news of Jimenez's death "very sad" but wasn't able to provide a detailed statement Friday.

A manager at Hialeah Hospital confirmed Mazzorana was the CEO there. They also were not able to fully comment on his death.

Miami-Dade Police have not released details of what led up to the murder-suicide. Neighbors who didn't want to speak on camera said the two were a medical "power couple" and appeared to have a good relationship while succeeding in their careers.

Mazzorana's younger brother, Ivan Mazzorana, told NBC 6 that the family doesn't fully understand what happened and believed everything was fine between the couple.

“I feel for my family and Cristina's family. This is inexplicable," Ivan Mazzorana said.

Jimenez has worked at Coral Gables Hospital in various roles for more than 30 years. She was promoted its CEO in 2017.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.