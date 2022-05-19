Coral Gables Museum Presents Exhibition Dedicated to Kyiv's Art Revival

The Coral Gables Museum will be the first stop of a traveling exhibit highlighting series of Ukrainian avant-garde works revealing freedom during the transitional time when Ukraine came out from under the rule of the former Soviet Union.

Entitled 'Painting in Excess: Kyiv's Art Revival, 1985 - 1993,' the exhibition that opens Thursday and runs through October 30th studies inventive new art styles by non-conformist Ukrainian artists reacting to the difficult period of "perestroika" before the collapse of the Soviet Union.

“The exhibition showcases Ukraine’s resilience and determination through dramatic visualizations of freedom and independence,” said Chief Curator Yuni Villalonga. “Considering recent events, it’s a powerful, intimate, and emotional window into the hearts of Ukrainians.”

For more information and to buy tickets, click on this link.

