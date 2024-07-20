Coral Gables Police offer self-defense course in wake of Miami Beach attack

Days after a woman was attacked while rollerblading in Miami Beach, police in Coral Gables are teaching a self-defense course in the hopes of equipping women to fight back in the case of similar attacks.

The course, called Fight Like a Girl, was attended by women including Jessica Castillo, who was taking the class for a second time.

"I hope she's okay, it's really scary, I used to live in the beach," she said. "It's always something that’s in the back of your mind, and like having definitive techniques and strategies to help defend yourself always helps."

Coral Gables Sgt. Alex Escobar runs the class. He advises women to always be alert, and if something doesn’t feel right – follow your gut, get somewhere safe or ask for help.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

"Always be aware of your surroundings, please look around, try to stay off your phones and if you have to go somewhere, to the grocery store, just make sure that if you don't feel comfortable, please ask for help from the manager, ask for help from someone," Escobar said.

If you would like to sign up for the class, call (305) 442-1600 and ask for community affairs.