Coral Gables reelects Vince Lago as mayor

Some familiar faces will be returning to Coral Gables City Hall following Tuesday's election.

Mayor Vince Lago got more than 55% of the vote to win a third two-year term. He fended off challenges from two candidates, including Commissioner Kirk Menendez.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Lago has a vote on the fractured city commission. He's hoping this election will help him regain a three-person majority on the commission.

Part of that wish was fulfilled Tuesday when Vice Mayor and ally Rhonda Anderson was re-elected to the group two seat.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Another ally – Richard Lara – is running for the group three seat. Lara fell short of a majority, so his race is headed to a runoff.