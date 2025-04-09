Coral Gables

Coral Gables reelects Vince Lago as mayor

One of Lago's political allies, Rhonda Anderson, was reelected as commissioner

Some familiar faces will be returning to Coral Gables City Hall following Tuesday's election.

Mayor Vince Lago got more than 55% of the vote to win a third two-year term. He fended off challenges from two candidates, including Commissioner Kirk Menendez.

Lago has a vote on the fractured city commission. He's hoping this election will help him regain a three-person majority on the commission.

Part of that wish was fulfilled Tuesday when Vice Mayor and ally Rhonda Anderson was re-elected to the group two seat.

Another ally – Richard Lara – is running for the group three seat. Lara fell short of a majority, so his race is headed to a runoff.

