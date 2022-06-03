Coral Gables Restaurant Owner Dies After 17-Month Battle With COVID-19 Complications

The owner and founder of Coral Gables' beloved Caffe Abbracci died after his 17-month battle with complications from COVID-19.

"It is with great sadness that we share that Caffe Abbracci's owner and founder, Nino Pernetti, has passed away," the restaurant posted on social media.

The 76-year-old was infected with COVID-19 in December 2020 and hadn’t been back home since.

Pernetti is survived by his daughters, Tatiana and Katerina, and his ex-wife, Marlen.

Tatiana says the virus caused lung issues and multiple infections.

“Hopefully, God first, he will come out well and he will be back here at Abbracci to receive all his patrons and all our beautiful community,” Marlen said back in January of this year.

But unfortunately, he lost his 17-month battle on Wednesday.

Pernetti was described by loved ones in the post as "a true leader, a mentor, and most of all, a friend."

Coworkers said Pernetti offered a sincere smile and a warm hug to all who dined there over the past three-plus decades.