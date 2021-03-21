Coral Reef Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Behavior With Student: MDPS

A social studies teacher from Coral Reef Senior High School was arrested Monday and is accused of having a romantic relationship with a student, according to a statement from Miami-Dade Public Schools.

The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department arrested 39-year-old Rafael Birriel, following an investigation into improper behavior, which involved a student.

“This is a serious matter that is not taken lightly. As soon as the allegations were reported, the employee was removed from the school and M-DSPD initiated an investigation," the district said in a statement. "As a result of the arrest, the individual’s employment will be terminated and he will be prevented from seeking future work with the district.”