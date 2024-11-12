‘I saw a blur': Driver sought in hit-and-run crash that injured dad and daughter

Police in Coral Springs are looking for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that sent a father and daughter to the hospital.

It occurred on Nov. 2 along West Sample Road and Coral Springs Drive. The victims sustained multiple injuries.

David Kuritz says he was driving with his daughter in the backseat when a grey or light-colored pick-up truck got into a road rage incident with another car nearby.

“I heard a car honking, I saw a blur, I felt the impact and in an instance, I saw my car go right towards the intersection,” Kuritz said.

He says the driver of the pickup truck eventually struck his car, leading him to crash into a nearby tree.

“As soon as it hit the tree, the airbags deployed, and I could hear my daughter in pain behind me," Kuritz said.

He said when he got out of the car, a bystander was already helping his daughter in the backseat, making sure that she didn’t move her head or neck.

“I had two broken ribs, three broken bones in my back and a lung bruise, and my daughter had a hangman’s fracture, two broken bones in her neck, a broken rib and sternum,” Kuritz said.

Police say they are actively working on the investigation. If anyone has any surveillance video of the incident or the area between 8:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. that Saturday night, they should contact Officer Jason Whisnant of the CSPD Traffic Enforcement Unit at 954-346-1754 or email jwhisnant@coralsprings.gov.

The Kuritz family is home from the hospital. They want to thank the good Samaritan who helped their daughter as they work to recover both mentally, physically and financially.