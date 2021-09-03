Coral Springs Ice Cream Shop Owner Accused of Filming Teen Employee in Bathroom

A South Florida ice cream shop owner is facing multiple charges including video voyeurism after authorities said he put a camera in the store's bathroom to film a 17-year-old employee.

Sergio Khorosh, 55, was arrested Thursday on charges of aggravated stalking, video voyeurism and impersonating a law enforcement officer, Broward County jail records showed.

Khorosh, the owner of "Moo Moo Scoops" in Coral Springs inside the Coral Square Mall, appeared in bond court Friday where Judge Tabitha Blackmon detailed the charges against him.

Broward Sheriff's Office

According to the judge, Khorosh filmed a 17-year-old employee in the shop's bathroom and then stalked her at her new job and at home.

Khorosh allegedly harassed the teen and her family, and threatened to tear her apart with a police dog while impersonating an officer, Blackmon said.

Khorosh, who lives in Lighthouse Point, was given a $76,000 bond and ordered to stay away from the alleged victim. Blackmon appointed a public defender for him.