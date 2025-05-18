Coral Springs man posted ex-wife's nude photos online to extort her: Police

A man was arrested on Saturday, accused of sending his ex-wife her naked photos in an attempt to extort her, police said.

Daniel Alexander Aldridge, 33, was charged with extortion/threats.

According to Coral Springs Police, on June 27, 2024, Aldridge's ex-wife reported that she was getting texts from unknown numbers that referred to her by her first name, sent her links to videos and sent her pictures of her topless from 10 to 12 years ago.

An arrest report said Aldridge also uploaded the explicit images that were given to him to a pornographic website.

He was also sending threats to the victim's husband.