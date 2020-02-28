Coral Springs Mom Accused of Beating Teen Daughter With Extension Cord

A Coral Springs mom accused of brutally beating her teen daughter with an extension cord is facing a child abuse charge.

Claudia Jackeline Barrera, 29, was arrested Wednesday after Coral Springs Police said she hit her 14-year-old daughter 17 times with an extension cord that had been folded in half. The beating caused "significant welts, bruising, and lacerations throughout her body," an arrest report said.

According to the report, Barrera forced her daughter to stand against the wall while she was lashed with the cord. At one point, the daughter fell to the ground and got in the fetal position while her mother continued to hit her repeatedly with the cord, the report said.

The teen told detectives her mother had been hitting her with a belt, cord or other items since she was six years old, the report said. The girl's brothers, aged 10 and 13, told investigators that they were also hit with the electrical cord and "just want the beatings to stop," the report said.

Barrera told investigators she had seen a conversation between her daughter and a boy from school on the teen's phone that made the mom enraged, the report said.

"The defendant admitted that she was very upset, lost control, disciplined in anger, and could not remember how many times she struck her daughter," the report said.

Barrera said she had no remorse for her actions and told detectives she was not sorry for injuring her daughter, the report said.

Barrera was booked into jail and later released on bond. Attorney information wasn't available.